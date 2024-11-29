WhatsApp users react to new animated ‘Typing’ bubble

WhatsApp has implemented a discreet yet contentious modification to its messaging interface, substituting the well-known “typing…” notification with an animated speech bubble.

This update reportedly introduced without significant announcement, has incited considerable backlash, as numerous users have voiced their dissatisfaction with the new feature.

According to details, this update, which users claim was implemented with minimal prior notice, has led to considerable frustration among many, who perceive the new feature as distracting and unnecessary.

The well-known “typing…” indicator, previously displayed at the top of conversations, has now been replaced by a moving chat bubble positioned below the most recent message. Although this alteration may appear minor, a number of users have already expressed their dissatisfaction.

Social media platforms have seen an influx of complaints, with many comparing the new feature to the typing animation found in Apple’s iMessage, describing it as “annoying” and “unhelpful.” One user even remarked that the animation “deliberately induces anxiety.”

In spite of the criticism, the update is anticipated to be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the near future, marking yet another change in the app’s design—though not all users are convinced that it enhances the overall experience.

READ: WhatsApp introduces new feature to convert voice message into text

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it set to introduce an innovative enhancement in its forthcoming update, enabling users to append a message to any forwarded content, thereby increasing the app’s versatility.

As reported by WABetaInfo, users of the Meta-owned messaging platform will soon have access to a feature that permits the addition of a new message following a forwarded message in an upcoming update.

While this update is anticipated for future release, it is currently available for exploration by beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.25.3, which can be found on the Google Play Store.