WhatsApp introduces new feature to convert voice message into text

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that automatically converts voice/audio messages into text transcripts.

The latest WhatsApp feature will provide great convenience at times during meetings when you want to check the message without disturbing the environment of the room, or when you don’t want other people to listen to the audio message along with you.

This audio-to-text feature can also be helpful at times when a person is present in a noisy place and it would be difficult for him to listen the audio.

The new feature will also be a great help to deaf persons who are unable to listen.

While describing the new feature, the WhatsApp blog stated that Voice messages can be transcribed into text to help you keep up with conversations no matter what you’re doing. Transcripts are generated on your device so that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read your personal messages.

A user can transcribe a voice message by long pressing on the message and tapping on ‘transcribe’.

Although right now this feature is available in four languages English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian, WhatsApp says it plans to add more over the coming months.

WhatsApp while guaranteeing the security and privacy of users, said that Voice message transcripts are generated on user’s device, and remain protected by end-to-end encryption.

“No one, including WhatsApp, can listen to your voice messages or see the content of your voice message transcripts.

The new feature is disabled by default and must be enabled.

How to enable audio-to-text feature

Open WhatsApp Settings. Tap Chats. Turn Voice Message Transcripts on or off. When enabling Voice Message Transcripts, select your Transcript Language.

How to select language

Alternatively, when enabling voice message transcripts for the first time, you can tap Get Started from the voice transcription.

Tap Choose language, select your Transcript language, and choose when you’d like to download the language by tapping Set up now or wait for Wi-Fi.

How to see voice message transcripts