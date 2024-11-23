web analytics
Saturday, November 23, 2024
WhatsApp to roll out new light, dark theme colour

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows for a light and dark main theme colour in the business application, currently available to selected beta testers.

This feature aims to enhance user control over the app’s visual presentation by enabling customization of the primary branding color, moving away from the conventional green to explore new alternatives, as reported by WABetaInfo.

In this iteration, the Meta platform has automatically designated new colours for both the light and dark themes.

Specifically, the accent colour for the light theme has been changed to black, while the dark theme now features white.

The previous light blue accent colour used in the WhatsApp Business app has been replaced with these updates.

Furthermore, black and white icons have been introduced for the app settings, chat information screen, and the business banner located at the top of the chats list.

Also read: WhatsApp: Here is how to enable low-light mode for better video calls

WhatsApp Business has adopted black and white accent colours for its light and dark themes, whereas WhatsApp Messenger continues to utilize its traditional green accent colour.

This distinction is deliberate, as it aids users in visually differentiating between the two applications, thereby preventing any confusion regarding which app is currently in use.

Overall, the design and interface of both applications remain largely consistent, aside from the variations in accent colors.

