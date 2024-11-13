WhatsApp: Here is how to enable low-light mode for better video calls

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp introduced a new feature to help users make video calls in low-light conditions.

If you often engage in video calls with your loved ones on WhatsApp, you will be pleased to learn about the newly introduced low-light mode.

The feature is designed to improve video call clarity in low-light environments, allowing you to connect more effectively, no matter where you are.

Interested in trying it out? Here’s a step-by-step guide to utilising the low-light mode for improved video quality during WhatsApp calls.

A step-by-step guide

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your device.

Step 2: Initiate a video call with any of your family members or friends.

Step 3: You’ll notice a bulb icon located at the top-right corner of your screen.

Step 4: Click on the bulb icon to enable it. To disable it, simply click on the icon again.

Now, your friends and family will be able to see you more clearly with enhanced visibility and reduced graininess, irrespective of the lighting conditions around you. This feature is currently available only on Android and iOS devices, and not on Windows.

Important points to remember

Since this is a temporary setting, you will need to activate it each time you make a call.

Beyond the low-light mode, WhatsApp offers several other exciting features for video calls, including background removal, filters, and touch-up options.

Background remover: With the background remover feature, you can modify your backdrop during video calls.

Filters: This feature allows you to apply a filter from a selection while video calling your friends and family, adding a lively touch to your conversations.

Touch-up: WhatsApp also provides a basic touch-up option to enhance your appearance during video calls.