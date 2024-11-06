WhatsApp rolls out new feature to save chats, here’s how you can use it

The Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that backs up your data, including messages, videos, photos, and documents via Google accounts, helps retain essential information.

Since WhatsApp is a key tool for messaging, calling, and data sharing, having a backup and recovery option is crucial when switching devices or purchasing a new phone.

The silver lining is that users can now retrieve data using Google accounts by following a few simple steps.

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and tap on the three dots.

Step 2: Navigate to Settings and scroll down to the Chats section.

Step 3: In the Chats section, select Chat backup.

Step 4: Now, choose the Google account where you want to perform the backup.

Step 5: Tap on Back up.

Also read: WhatsApp Introduces new low-light video calls feature; here’s how to enable it

This procedure will initiate the upload of all your data to the cloud. The duration will depend on your internet speed. Once the process completes, you can restore the saved backup on the device you’re transitioning to, where you’ll see a “search for backup” option and then select “restore backup.” That’s it! All your chat history and media files are now securely saved on your new device.

This WhatsApp feature is compatible only with Android-to-Android or iPhone-to-iPhone transfers.