WhatsApp Introduces new low-light video calls feature; here’s how to enable it

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a low-light mode feature to help users attend video calls in low-light conditions.

The feature will automatically improve the lighting in a video and provide better illumination to a face.

How to enable low-light video calling mode on WhatsApp

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your device

Step 2: Select a contact of your choice and place a video call

Step 3: Ensure your screen is set to a full-screen mode

Step 4: You will see a ‘Bulb’ icon on the bottom of your screen; tap on it

Step 5: With this, your video should be better illuminated for your contact

Step 6: To disable, follow the same steps and tap on the Bulb icon

The new feature is available on both iOS and Android versions of the application but hasn’t made its way to the web app just yet.

Earlier, WhatsApp has begun rolling out chat-specific theme support for its Android beta users. This feature allows users to customize the appearance of individual conversations with a range of options.

While this update is currently limited to Android beta users, it’s expected to roll out to all WhatsApp users in the coming months.