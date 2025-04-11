Marvel Rivals season 2 launch brings big changes and Emma Frost as new hero

Marvel Rivals season 2 is finally here, and fans of the game have plenty to be excited about. One of the most talked-about additions this season is the arrival of Emma Frost, a powerful new Vanguard Hero who is ready to shake up the battlefield.

Over the past week, developer NetEase has shared lots of details about what’s coming in Marvel Rivals season 2. From changes in Competitive Mode to a brand new map and fresh Hero skins, this update promises to be one of the biggest so far.

Emma Frost will be available to play right as the Marvel Rivals season 2 launches. Known for her diamond-hard skin and psychic powers, Emma Frost has an Ultimate move that makes enemies walk toward her, which could lead to some dramatic environmental knockouts.

Her addition to Marvel Rivals Season 2 is expected to change the current game meta, especially for those who enjoy playing tanky characters.

Players who love ranked matches will notice some big updates in Rivals season 2 . All ranks are being reset, dropping everyone by nine tiers. This means a fresh start for everyone, and a chance to climb the ranks again.

Reaching the Gold tier now comes with a special reward an exclusive Emma Frost skin. It’s a great motivation for players to dive into Competitive Mode right from the start.

There’s also a new map in Marvel Rivals season 2 called Hellfire Gala: Krakoa. It replaces the Yggsgard and Tokyo 2099 maps and brings a fresh look and layout to the game.

Gold-tier players will now have access to Hero bans, letting them block certain characters from being used in matches. Another major change is that ranked points will now depend more on individual performance, not just on whether your team wins or loses.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 also brings the Flower of Krakoa Battle Pass, which includes ten new Hero skins. These include looks for favourites like Iron Fist, Spider-Man, Rocket, Hulk, and Black Panther.

Fans of the X-Men will be especially happy to see classic blue and yellow costumes for Psylocke and Magik. These regular updates are what keep Marvel Rivals among the top free-to-play games out there.

With over a hundred hours in the game since Season 1, I can’t wait to explore everything Marvel Rivals season 2 has to offer.

From trying out Emma Frost to testing new DPS characters, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just starting, season 2 is shaping up to be an exciting ride.