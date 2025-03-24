Unlock the Test Your Might trophy in Assassin’s Creed Shadows – A step by step guide

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, unlocking the coveted Test Your Might trophy is a challenging but rewarding task.

To earn this Silver achievement, players must first complete a special side quest known as The Tournament. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you earn the Test Your Might trophy in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

To begin, make sure you’re playing as Yasuke. You will need to defeat nine out of the twelve Shinbakufus in the game before you can proceed. Once you’ve done this, head to your hideout and speak with Gyoji, who will direct you to the Tournament quest.

The Tournament takes place in the southern part of Yoshini, specifically at a ruined temple named Ominesanji in Yamato. Upon arriving at the temple, you’ll meet with Gyoji once more, and he’ll ask you to fight and defeat four warriors and a final champion.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Lady Masago – Armed with a Naginata, Lady Masago will fight at mid-range, so be prepared to block her attacks and counter effectively. Lord Suguru – Using a Katana, Lord Suguru’s attacks are fast and fierce, so be on your toes for quick counters. Lord Hokuto – He wields a Kanabo, a large weapon that causes significant damage. Dodging is key here to avoid his crushing blows. Lady O-Sen – Equipped with poisonous Katanas and Kunai, Lady O-Sen can deal severe damage, so be cautious and time your dodges perfectly. Lord Unkai (Champion) – The final and toughest fight, Lord Unkai uses a Naginata. Keep your distance from him as he can heal by drinking potions. Make sure to engage him carefully to prevent him from regaining health.

Once you’ve defeated all five opponents, return to Gyoji, who can be found atop a hill. After speaking to him, you will automatically unlock the Test Your Might trophy in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, marking the completion of this intense side quest.