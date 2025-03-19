Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Complete guide to ‘Twisted Tree’ locations & rewards

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the Twisted Tree assassination board offers seven targets across Kyoto’s Yamashiro region.

To access it, players of Assassin’s Creed Shadows must find discarded letters while exploring or completing side quests.

Some targets are easy to locate, but others require careful observation due to vague descriptions. The board centres around the Takahashi family, led by the harsh patriarch Takahashi Inoshichi.

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows the three siblings believe they’re destined for more than their criminal life, and you can choose to spare them for rewards. The other three are heavily guarded by Ronin bodyguards, requiring stealth or strategic kills.

Ichi-Hime, for example, can be found in the Umenomiya Shrine, where she explains her plan to escape with her brother, Goro, who’s at the Shokokuji Pagoda. Whether you kill or spare them, the rewards remain the same.

Shiro, another target, seems to have a connection to Goro and Ichi-Hime. Based on clues, you might believe he’s a prisoner rather than an enforcer, but he cannot be spared. If killed, Shiro rewards you with 2000 XP, two Mastery Points, and the rare Untamable One katana.

The board also sends you to the Asukai Clan Domain, where you’ll face Taro and Saburo. Taro is an easy target, but Saburo is protected by a large bodyguard.

Killing or sparing them provides XP, Mastery Points, and rare weapons like the Burden of Legacy Long Katana and Saburo’s Deference katana.

The final target in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is Takahashi Inoshichi, located in a secret garden near Honnoji Temple. Stealth is key, as the garden is heavily guarded.

Taking him down rewards you with 7000 XP, the Kitsune’s Trickery Legendary amulet, and the Health for Samurai Mastery engraving.

If you kill Inoshichi first, it will automatically spare Goro and Ichi-Hime, granting their loot, but you’ll face all four siblings at once.

Ultimately, the Twisted Tree board in Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers valuable rewards. Whether you choose to spare or kill certain targets depends on your playstyle.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows rewards players with gear, XP, and Mastery Points, making each decision meaningful. The choices in Assassin’s Creed Shadows will test your morality and combat skills, all while offering powerful loot.