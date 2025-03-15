Leak teases the return of Dark Soul bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

A new leak has given Elden Ring Nightreign fans an exciting sneak peek at one of the returning bosses from the Dark Souls series.

While many players were already anticipating the appearance of The Nameless King, a TikTok video may have just revealed another familiar face the Gaping Dragon set to appear in the upcoming game.

The footage has generated plenty of buzz, sparking excitement as players look forward to more returning bosses when the game releases.

The TikTok video comes from user @cmx4six, who shared gameplay footage with the caption “Who’s that Pokemon?” inviting fans to guess the Dark Souls boss in question.



According to reports, the user is playtesting Elden Ring Nightreign, which led to this revealing clip. In the footage, players appear to face off against the Gaping Dragon, a memorable boss from the original Dark Souls game, which first released in 2011.

While the Gaping Dragon might not be the hardest boss, it is well-known for testing the patience of players as they first get accustomed to Dark Souls’ challenging gameplay.

Fans are eager to see this boss make a return in Elden Ring Nightreign, though, as with all leaks, it’s important to note that this is not official confirmation.

Nevertheless, the video has stoked excitement about how this classic boss might be reimagined for the upcoming multiplayer title.

The reveal of the Gaping Dragon is just the beginning, as the account behind the leak has hinted that more footage will be released slowly over time, including spoilers about other bosses and playable classes.

For some fans, the thrill of discovering these surprises on launch day is part of the excitement, while others can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Elden Ring Nightreign is set to launch on May 30th, and many are eager to experience both the old and new elements the game will bring.