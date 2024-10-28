Nintendo Switch 2 to get beloved Elden Ring game?

The fan-favourite open-world game Elden Ring is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

Speculation about the Kyoto-based gaming company’s upcoming console continue to intensify since it announced development on a successor to the original Switch.

Now, a well-known leaker has said that Switch 2 will get a new version of Elden Ring which may not be developed by FromSoftware.

Prominent leaker Nash Weedle in an X post claimed that Elden Ring’s Switch 2 port is said to be a “definitive edition” of the game and that it would be bundled with Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

The port will reportedly be developed by Virtuos known for porting games to the Switch gaming console.

According to Weedle, the Switch 2 version of Elden Ring is likely to arrive by the end of 2025, suggesting that the game could be a launch title for Nintendo’s upcoming gaming console.

Meanwhile, fans of Switch 2 anticipate the company to reveal the gaming console this week after Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe who reported on Switch 2 being delayed to 2025, said that Nintendo was set to announce the gaming console in the week starting on October 28.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lippe narrowed down the reveal date to October 28 and November 1.

The journalist said that Nintendo’s earnings report is scheduled for November 5, and the company would want to announce the Switch 2 before investors’ questions regarding the gaming console.

It is worth mentioning here that the Kyoto-based gaming company has not made any official announcement about the console other than confirmation that development on a successor of the original Switch was underway.