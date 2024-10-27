Nintendo leaker drops major hint on Switch 2 reveal date

Amid the anticipations for the Switch 2, a latest rumour has suggested that Nintendo is set to reveal the gaming console in the upcoming week.

The Kyoto-based gaming company has not made any official announcement about the console other than confirmation that development on a success of Switch was underway.

Now, Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe who reported on Switch 2 being delayed to 2025, has said that Nintendo was set to announce the gaming console in the week starting on October 28.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lippe narrowed down the reveal date to October 28 and November 1.

The journalist said that Nintendo’s earnings report is scheduled for November 5, and the company would want to announce the Switch 2 before investors’ questions regarding the gaming console.

Further, he said that he would be refreshing Nintendo’s X feed during “key hours” on Monday, October 28, and Tuesday, October 29.

His claim came days after a poster on Famiboards, an online platform for discussion on Nintendo and other gaming developers, suggested a release date much later than anticipated early 2025 date.

According to the poster, Switch 2 did not enter production in August and was still not in full production as of October 2024.

The rumour suggested that it was unlikely for the fans to get their hands on Nintendo’s upcoming gaming console as manufacturing enough units for launch would be a massive logistical challenge.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is reportedly working to get other publishers to remaster their old games including Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Driver for the original Switch gaming console.

Rumours had it that Nintendo approached developer Ubisoft which is working to release a remaster for Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2025.

Reports said that the company was also working to bring the remasters of Driver 1 and 2 to the original Switch.