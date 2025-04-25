Facebook announces new measures to reduce reach of spammy content

Facebook has announced a broader crackdown on spammy content as part of its efforts to support authentic creators and help them reach new audiences.

In an official statement, the social media platform acknowledged that some accounts attempt to manipulate the Facebook algorithm to increase views, gain followers quickly, or obtain unfair monetization advantages.

“These hacky behaviors make it harder for authentic creators to reach new audiences, get discovered by people who might enjoy their content, and grow,” the company stated.

As part of a long-term initiative to make the Feed more relevant and supportive of genuine creators, Facebook is starting by reducing the visibility of spammy content. The goal is to foster an environment where authentic content creators can thrive.

Tips for Creators to Succeed on Facebook

Post high-quality, original content consistently: Regular posting of engaging and original content helps keep your audience interested. Use insights from the Professional Dashboard to understand what resonates with your audience.

Focus on authenticity and engagement: Share content that encourages meaningful interactions, such as comments and shares. Engaging with your audience through thoughtful replies can boost visibility.

For example

(1) Content that fosters meaningful interactions like answering questions and sharing with others

(2) Collaborations with other creators

(3) Topics that resonate with current events or trends.

Use relevant captions and hashtags: Keep captions concise and aligned with your content. Facebook recommends using no more than five hashtags, as excessive or irrelevant hashtags can reduce your content’s reach over time.

What types of account are spam

Facebook said it will lower the reach of accounts sharing spammy content which includes content with long, distracting captions, often with an inordinate amount of hashtags.

Spam networks of hundreds of accounts to share the same spammy content that clutters people’s Feed.

Facebook warned that accounts engaging in these tactics may have their reach limited to their current followers and could lose eligibility for monetization.