Pakistan open to neutral, credible probe into Pahalgam incident: PM Shehbaz

KAKUL: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while reiterating Pakistan’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said that Pakistan as a responsible country was open to participate ‘in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported.

He said contrary to it on the Eastern border, their neighbour continued a pattern of exploitation and levelling of baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidences in the recent tragedy of Pahalgam which was ‘yet another example of this perpetual blame game which must come to a grinding halt.’

Addressing a passing out parade of Pakistan Military Academy cadets, the prime minister said that water had been a vital national interest of Pakistan and lifeline for its 240 million people and “Let there be no doubt at all that its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and circumstances.”

In an apparent reference to India’s announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, the prime minister said “Any attempt to stop, reduce and divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty will be responded to with full force and might and no one should remain under any kind of false impression and confusion.”

The prime minister said that their valiant armed forces were fully capable and prepared to defending country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against any misadventure as clearly demonstrated by its measured and resolute response to the Indian reckless incursion in February 2019, therefore nobody should make any mistake about it.

He said that this nation of 240 million people stood united by and behind their brave armed forces and committed to safeguarding every inch of their motherland. “Let this message be loud and clear for all and sundry.”

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asif Munir, military leadership, members of the diplomatic corps and parents of the cadets.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated “Peace is our preference but it must not be construed as our weakness. We will and shall never compromise on the dignity and security of our beloved Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan would continue its unwavering commitment to playing a responsible and constructive role at the global stage for peace and security as it believed in the unity of the human race.

The prime minister said founder, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly declared Kashmir as a jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said the globally recognized dispute remained unresolved despite multiple UN resolutions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuing support to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination till they achieved it after great struggle and sacrifices.

The prime minister said Afghanistan was their neighbouring country and ‘it is our earnest desire to live in peace with them in all times to come but unfortunately, despite their best and sincere efforts, terrorist activities continued to emanate from Afghan territory.’

The deputy prime minister had recently visited Kabul and shared their efforts for better relations and understanding with the brotherly and neighbourly country Afghanistan, he said, adding, however, they also delivered a clear and loud message to the interim Afghan government, that while they desired peaceful neighbourly relations with Kabul, this could not happen so long as Afghan soil was being used by Fitna al Khwarij to attack Pakistanis and kill innocent people in Pakistan.

The prime minister said India’s systematic prosecuting of its minorities, particularly of Muslims and Sikhs, had become more pervasive over the years. India should take complete responsibility under international obligations to secure the rights of its oppressed minorities, he stressed.

He said Pakistan on the other hand always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“As world’s frontline state against terrorism, Pakistan endured immense losses of 90,000 human casualties and economic losses beyond imagination exceeding over 600 billion $ dollars,” he added.

He said who understood this excruciating pain better than Pakistanis that had given more sacrifices to counter terrorism and which country had suffered more than Pakistan!

The prime minister said it was the most powerful commitment that they would not tolerate any kind of terrorism in any hue and colour and had demonstrated it beyond any doubt.

After a period of economic stagnation, he said Pakistan was taking bold strides towards economic recovery, though it was a long journey full of challenges but with your prayers and with the help of Allah Almighty, they would negotiate their way forward with a sense of commitment.

These steps were yielding significant milestones, attracting foreign investment in key sectors like mining, agriculture, livestock, IT and defence production, he added.

The prime minister further said on the diplomatic front, they had reinvigorated the old and time-tested friendships while building new relations to expand global outreach.

As non-permanent member of the UNSC member for the term 2025-26, Pakistan was fully committed to advancing the global peace and security and upholding the UN Charter, he added.

In ever-given opportunities and platforms, the prime minister said they raised voice for the innocent people of Palestine whose demand for a free and independent state had been sanctified in numerous UN resolutions.

The prime minister congratulated the cadets and said that they joined the finest armies of the world renowned for its valour, discipline and unwavering commitment to the nation.

He also felicitated the cadets from the brotherly nations on the completion of their courses and said that it was their centuries-old tradition to welcome guests with open arms as part of their family.

He expressed the confidence that they would transform themselves into custodians of the vision of the great Quaid and his golden principles of faith unity and discipline.

Earlier, the prime minister gave away awards among the best cadets.