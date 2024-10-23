Nintendo delayed Switch 2 from anticipated release date?

Nintendo is likely to release its hotly-anticipated Switch 2 gaming console at a later date than the anticipated early 2025 date.

While the Kyoto-based gaming company has not officially announced Switch 2, it has confirmed that a Switch successor is in development.

Since the confirmation of the development on the gaming console, fans have been speculating that Nintendo would launch it in the first quarter of 2025.

Now, a fresh rumour has suggested that the Switch 2 might arrive at a much later date than the anticipated one.

As per a poster on Famiboards, an online platform for discussion on Nintendo and other gaming developers, Switch 2 did not enter full production in August.

A user suggested the gaming console is still not in full production as of October 2024.

The rumour has suggested that it was unlikely for the fans to get their hands on Nintendo’s upcoming console as manufacturing enough units for launch would be a massive logistical challenge.

The latest rumour seemed to have refuted a gaming company chief’s claim that Switch 2 was ready.

Ruben Mercado, CEO of Blade, a company believed to be involved in the development of the console, had earlier said that the gaming console was ‘ready.’

During an interview, Mercado claimed that his company has access to an almost final version of the gaming console, set to be launched in March or April 2025.

According to Mercado, Nintendo is planning a simultaneous worldwide launch for the console, similar to the release plan of the original Switch in March 2017.

Meanwhile, the company is yet to issue an official statement on its upcoming gaming console, which is considered a successor to its popular Switch.