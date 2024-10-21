Nintendo online playtest leaked ahead of Switch 2 release

Details about Nintendo’s online playtest leaked online ahead of the release of the hotly anticipated Switch 2 gaming console.

Last week, the Kyoto-based gaming company announced performing an online ‘Playtest Program’ which it said is ‘related to a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service offered for the Nintendo Switch system.’

According to Nintendo, the test will begin on October 23 and run through November 5 and will have participation from over 10,000 people.

However, information about the playtest leaked online before the start of the test, revealing it to be a massively multiplayer game where players would collaborate with others to build an entire virtual planet, according to a report by Metro UK.

Participants of the Nintendo online playtest shared screenshots of the pages on social media, which have little to no information related to the Switch 2 gaming console.

The leaks suggest that the online playtest will involve both collecting resources and battling enemies while players will cooperate on a discrete section of the planet.

Additionally, Nintendo has also reportedly included a social hub area in the game, where you can chat to and interact with other players.

The features and specs of the game suggested that it will also be playable on Switch 2, likely from launch, and the social hub might serve as a replacement for Miiverse.

Pertinent to note here that Nintendo is believed to be looking to release Switch 2 in early 2025 as rumours intensified following leaked images of the device.

Ruben Mercado, CEO of Blade, a company believed to be involved in the development of the console, had earlier said that Switch 2 was ‘ready.’

During an interview, Mercado claimed that his company has access to an almost final version of the gaming console, set to be launched in March or April 2025.

According to Mercado, Nintendo is planning a simultaneous worldwide launch for the console, similar to the release plan of the original Switch in March 2017.