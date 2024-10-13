Nintendo Switch 2 codename revealed in massive Pokémon leak

A latest leak regarding the new Pokemon’s Gen 10, a multiplayer game, has revealed the codename for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

The leak, doing rounds on social media and gaming websites, has revealed that Nintendo Switch 2 is being referred to internally as “Ounce,” a name used in the past for Nintendo Switch.

According to the leak, the Gen 10 Pokemon game is in development for the next Nintendo Switch.

The leak targeted at Game Freak, the developer of Pokemon, has been confirmed by multiple Switch 2 and Pokemon-focused X accounts.

Details about the developer’s upcoming games have also been leaked as it was reported that Gen 10, a multiplayer Pokemon game, is the source code for Pokemon Black 2 and Pokemon White 2.

While reports had earlier suggested that Nintendo is reportedly looking to release Switch 2 in early 2025, fans are now expecting that the gaming console might be announced in October after its images and specs leaked online.

Read more: Nintendo reveals ‘mysterious’ device ahead of Switch 2

Meanwhile, the Kyoto-based gaming company is set to perform a mystery online playtest for a new feature ahead of its hotly-anticipated Switch 2.

The company has revealed that the test will begin on October 23 and run through November 5. Those who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will be able to sign up for the test, however, they will have to be at least 18 years of age.

Fans began speculating about the purpose of the Test and its relation to the upcoming Switch 2 after Nintendo requested the participants to not discuss or disclose content from either the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program test software or website with others.