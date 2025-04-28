China voices support for Pakistan following Pahalgam incident, urges fair Investigation

China on Monday extended its support for Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident and urged a fair investigation.

As per details, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during which they discussed the ongoing regional situation, including Pakistan-India tensions following Pahalgam incident.

During the conversation, the Chinese Foreign Minister expressed China’s support for Pakistan concerning the Pahalgam false flag incident. Ishaq Dar briefed Wang Yi on the details of the Pahalgam event and the broader regional context.

Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan firmly rejects India’s illegal actions and propaganda.

Wang Yi urged the need for a transparent and fair investigation into the Pahalgam attack and stressed the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.

He reiterated that combating terrorism is a collective responsibility of all nations.

Wang Yi assured that China fully supports Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and also expressed solidarity with Pakistan’s security concerns.

He reaffirmed China’s steadfast support for Pakistan in protecting its sovereignty and security interests.

Ishaq Dar appreciated China’s continued and unwavering support for Pakistan.

On Tuesday, 26 men were killed at a tourist site in Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occuppied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), shot dead in a meadow. India claimed with presenting any evidence that there were Pakistani elements linked to the attack, a claim Islamabad denies.

On Wednesday, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security approved a series of actions including shutting down the Wagah-Attari land transit point, advising Indian nationals against travelling to Pakistan, and formally notifying Islamabad of the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

In response, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday warned that any attempt by India to block water flow into Pakistan would be treated as an act of war. The statement followed a high-level NSC meeting, which also approved the closure of the Wagah border crossing.