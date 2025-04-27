Indian farmers get two days to cut crops amid escalating tensions

Caught in its war hysteria after Pahalgam incident, India has given farmers just two days to complete their harvest.

As per details, the Border Security Force (BSP) has given two days to farmers in border villages to harvest their crops.

Announcements were made in Roranwala Khurd village, located near the Attari international border, directing farmers to quickly harvest their crops.

Using loudspeakers from a local gurdwara, the BSF instructed farmers to complete the wheat harvest within two days.

The BSF also announced that after the two-day deadline, gates along the border would be closed.

Read more: Extremist cow vigilante kills Muslim biryani seller after Pahalgam attack

Earlier, a Muslim biryani vendor was shot dead in Agra, India, in what appears to be a hate-motivated attack, allegedly carried out by a self-proclaimed cow vigilante who claimed it was in retaliation for the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Gulfam Ali, was a restaurant worker at Shahid Ali Chicken Biryani in the Tajganj area. He was fatally shot by some assailants, while his colleague, 25-year-old Saif Ali, sustained injuries but survived.

According to Indian media reports, the assailants—three men on a scooter—opened fire at the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

Hours after the incident, a man identifying himself as Manoj Chaudhary, a member of the so-called Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal, posted a video online taking responsibility for the attack.