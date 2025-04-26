Extremist cow vigilante kills Muslim biryani seller after Pahalgam attack

AGRA: A Muslim biryani vendor was shot dead in Agra, India, in what appears to be a hate-motivated attack, allegedly carried out by a self-proclaimed cow vigilante who claimed it was in retaliation for the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Gulfam Ali, was a restaurant worker at Shahid Ali Chicken Biryani in the Tajganj area. He was fatally shot by some assailants, while his colleague, 25-year-old Saif Ali, sustained injuries but survived.

According to Indian media reports, the assailants—three men on a scooter—opened fire at the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

Hours after the incident, a man identifying himself as Manoj Chaudhary, a member of the so-called Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal, posted a video online taking responsibility for the attack.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, he is seen armed and accompanied by another man, claiming the shooting was revenge for the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed by unidentified attackers.

Chaudhary, invoking nationalist and religious slogans, threatened further violence, stating: “Two were killed in Taj city Agra. Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal takes responsibility. I swear by Bharat Mata, if we don’t avenge the 26 deaths with 2,600, I am not her son.”

He is seen with pistols tucked into his jeans and knives on his belt, shouting a religious slogan at the end of the video.

Despite the claims made in the video, Agra police have stated that the murder is not connected to the Pahalgam incident.

Authorities have registered a case of murder and confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify the motives and apprehend those involved.

Read More: Pakistan open to neutral, credible probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

Meawhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while reiterating Pakistan’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said that Pakistan as a responsible country was open to participate ‘in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported.

He said contrary to it on the Eastern border, their neighbour continued a pattern of exploitation and levelling of baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidences in the recent tragedy of Pahalgam which was ‘yet another example of this perpetual blame game which must come to a grinding halt.’

Addressing a passing out parade of Pakistan Military Academy cadets, the prime minister said that water had been a vital national interest of Pakistan and lifeline for its 240 million people and “Let there be no doubt at all that its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and circumstances.”

In an apparent reference to India’s announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, the prime minister said “Any attempt to stop, reduce and divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty will be responded to with full force and might and no one should remain under any kind of false impression and confusion.”