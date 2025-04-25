YouTube marks 20th Birthday with new updates and features

YouTube is turning 20, and to celebrate, the platform is rolling out several new updates. The latest YouTube updates include features like faster playback speeds to AI-powered music tools.

One of the most notable YouTube updates is the new 4x playback speed, available exclusively to YouTube Premium subscribers.

This feature allows users to watch videos at lightning speed, helping them skim through content more quickly.

Another exciting YouTube update is the launch of “Ask Music”, an AI-based tool that lets users create their own radio station.

By simply describing the mood or genre they’re in the mood for, users can generate a custom playlist. This feature will be available to both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music subscribers.

YouTube is also expanding its voice reply feature for video comments. Initially tested last year, this update allows creators to respond to comments using voice notes, offering a more personal way to connect with their audience.

For YouTube TV users, more customisation is on the way. A new YouTube update will let subscribers create their own multi-view setup, including non-sports content.

Alongside this, the Connected TV user interface is also getting an upgrade, making it easier to access comments and engage with videos.

To keep the birthday spirit alive, YouTube is adding birthday-themed gifts to live streams and launching a special 48-hour Zen Channel on YouTube TV. Although these are light additions, they reflect the celebratory mood.

These YouTube updates aren’t just about marking the platform’s milestone — they also bring new tools that users may find genuinely helpful in the long run.

Lastly, YouTube shared some impressive statistics with the updates. Over 20 million videos are uploaded daily, with more than 100 million comments made by users each day.

YouTube creators also receive over 3.5 billion likes on their videos daily, showing just how active and vast the platform has become.

As YouTube celebrates 20 years, it’s clear that these updates not only honour the past but also shape the future of video content for the next generation.