Fortnite Chapter 6 goes full Star Wars with new map and vehicles

Epic Games has officially unveiled the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars map, and it’s everything fans have been hoping for.

While previous collaborations with the franchise introduced limited Star Wars-themed POIs (Points of Interest), this latest update takes things a step further with four major Named Locations set to transform the game.

The new map will go live on 2 May 2024 and remain in place until 8 June 2025. Out of the current 18 Named Locations, four will be replaced with Star Wars-themed areas to immerse players in the galaxy far, far away.

There are also whispers in the community suggesting that these locations may evolve mid-season, which would be unusual given the Fortnite season’s relatively short duration. However, Epic Games has a history of delivering surprises, so fans will be watching closely.

Among the highlights revealed so far are a First Order Base, which features two crashed AT-ATs one of which has been converted into a restaurant and the Outpost Enclave, which contains a Sandcrawler from Tatooine.

Rumour has it players will be able to loot the Sandcrawler, adding a new dynamic to the experience.

Epic Games has crammed the Fortnite map with Star Wars details, offering both visual spectacles and gameplay enhancements. Each POI is designed to be instantly recognisable, filled with rich references that die-hard fans will appreciate.

And it doesn’t stop there. The Battle Pass for this season is rumoured to include a set of Star Wars skins, including the unexpected addition of Darth Jar Jar a meme-turned-character.

Fortnite players will also reportedly have access to TIE Fighters and X-Wing Starfighters, setting the stage for aerial combat from the very first day.

With so much content packed in and the new storyline kicking off soon, Fortnite players won’t have long to wait before exploring the Star Wars universe in Fortnite like never before.