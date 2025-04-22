Oblivion Remaster is back, but what’s new in this version?

Bethesda has officially announced the long-awaited Oblivion Remaster, bringing the 2006 open-world RPG back to life with a fresh look and updated features.

The remaster is available now for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X for $49.99. PC players can access it through Steam, while Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy it on both PC and Xbox.

The Oblivion Remaster has been developed by Virtuos, the studio behind Dark Souls: Remastered, using Unreal Engine 5 to give the entire game a high-resolution makeover.

This includes improved lighting, textures, and more realistic visual effects, making the game feel modern while retaining its original charm.

While this is the first Bethesda game to run on an engine outside of the company’s proprietary ones, parts of the original engine are still used to maintain the familiar feel of Oblivion.

Changes to the UI and the leveling system bring the game closer to modern RPGs, while combat animations and sound effects have been improved for a more immersive experience. There’s also a sprint button now for smoother movement.

Despite these updates, the Oblivion Remaster still offers the same adventure and carefully crafted world that fans loved in the original.

Bethesda has also hinted that, despite modernising certain aspects, the classic Oblivion experience is intact.

One of the big questions surrounding the Oblivion Remaster is whether players will still be able to recreate bugs from the original, such as the famous “stairway into the sky” created with paint brushes.

Bethesda has not confirmed whether these features remain unchanged. Additionally, mod support is another topic of interest, as the Oblivion modding community was extremely active in the past.

While Bethesda hasn’t confirmed if existing mods can be used in the remaster, we’ll likely learn more about this soon.

The Oblivion Remaster is available now, and fans of the original can dive back into this classic RPG with modern upgrades.