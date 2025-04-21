Fortnite welcomes Marvel’s Thunderbolts with new skins

Marvel fans are in for a treat as Fortnite is gearing up to celebrate the release of the upcoming movie Thunderbolts with exciting new content. The action-packed film is set to hit cinemas next month, but the party starts early in the world of Fortnite.

On 30th April at 8 p.m. ET, players will be able to get their hands on brand-new skins based on White Widow and the Winter Soldier. Both characters come with unique Pen and Ink styles, designed with a comic book-inspired cel-shaded look.

Along with the skins, Fortnite will also be adding themed accessories. For White Widow, players can unlock White Widow’s Fangs Pickaxe, White Widow’s Pack Back Bling, White Widow Wrap, and the Widow’s Mac Emote — a fun reference to Yelena’s love for macaroni and cheese as seen in Black Widow and Hawkeye.

Winter Soldier fans can grab the Armament Axe Pickaxe, Winter Soldier’s Spare Back Bling, and the Winter Soldier Wrap. His pickaxe even includes a special built-in emote called Arm-Up, likely a nod to the iconic scene where Bucky catches Captain America’s shield.

Before the items hit the shop, players will have a chance to win them early in the Thunderbolts Cup on 25th April. This Duos Battle Royale tournament lasts for three hours and allows up to ten matches per team. Top-performing Duos will win the White Widow skin early, while scoring just 8 points unlocks the Winter Soldier Wrap and 40 points unlocks the White Widow Wrap.

To enter, players must be Level 50 or higher, with two-factor authentication enabled. Cabined accounts (for under-13s) are not eligible.

With Thunderbolts* generating major buzz, fans can expect even more Marvel characters joining Fortnite soon.