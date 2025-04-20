Speculations about Assassin’s Creed Shadows coming to Nintendo Switch 2 began making rounds on social media after the game was rated for the gaming console.

Rumours of Ubisoft’s plans to bring the game to the upcoming gaming console began swirling around after Pan-European Game Information (PEGI), a European video game content rating system, issued an age classification rating for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Fans were surprised to see the game also mentioned in the Most Searched Games section on the PEGI homepage.

However, the ratings page for the game still lists PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The development comes soon after Ubisoft announced that it is porting Star Wars Outlaws to Nintendo Switch 2.

It is worth noting here that Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released on March 20 and received an 80 percent positive rating on Steam.

Considered a make-or-break for Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Shadows ranked first on Steam’s top selling games globally during its first three days.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console is set for release on June 5.

Reportedly, the Kyoto-based company will release first-party titles at initial launch on June 5, followed by the second phase, which will allow the release of titles from third-party publishers.

The third and final phase will cover the Christmas period, which would allow both Nintendo and third-party publishers to release some major titles.