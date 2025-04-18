web analytics
Star Wars Outlaws gets Nintendo Switch 2 release date

Ubisoft has announced the release date for the Star Wars Outlaws game on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the game follows Kay Vess, a petty criminal who finds herself with a death mark from a cartel against her name.

As per Ubisoft, Star Wars Outlaws will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4, 2025.

The development seemed to have confirmed the earlier report of Nintendo planning a three-phase launch for the upcoming gaming console.

It was reported that the company will release first-party titles at initial launch on June 5, followed by the second phase, which will allow the release of titles from third-party publishers.

Read more: Nintendo Switch 2 to have three-phase launch plan from June: report

Reportedly, the third and final phase will cover the Christmas period, which would allow both Nintendo and third-party publishers to release some major titles.

It is worth noting here that Star Wars Outlaws received a muted reception upon its release on PS5, Xbox and PC in September last year.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch 2 is set to get Xbox games as confirmed by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in January this year.

During an interview with a foreign publication, Spencer announced the company’s plan to support Nintendo with ‘the game that we have.’

“I just always applaud the moves that they make. They did a little flash video, and I know we’ll get more detail over time. I’m really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they’re such an important part of this industry,” he said.

