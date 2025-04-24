WhatsApp launches Advanced Chat Privacy feature for secure messaging

A new privacy feature, ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’, has officially been launched by WhatsApp, which is designed to improve security for both individual and group conversations.

The recent update stops users from exporting chat histories, auto-saving media files, and using messages for AI-powered features.

With Advanced Chat Privacy, users can:

Block others from exporting chat history outside of WhatsApp.

Stop automatic saving of shared images and videos to recipients’ galleries.

Restrict the use of Meta AI within conversations.

Upon enabling, the feature ensures that no participant can export the full chat history outside of WhatsApp.

Moreover, users can get screenshots of separate messages, even if media files aren’t automatically saved. WhatsApp has given a hint that, in future updates, screenshots will be restricted as well.

WhatsApp conditions that this feature will be mainly useful in group chats where members may not know each other personally, but discuss complex topics.

To activate Advanced Chat Privacy, users simply need to:

Open a chat. Tap the chat name at the top. Select the Advanced Chat Privacy option.

As soon as the feature is activated in a group chat, all members will receive a notification which informs them that the feature has been enabled.

WhatsApp has confirmed that the update will be launched gradually over the coming months.

This new feature is WhatsApp’s yet another achievement to secure user privacy which ensures conversations remain secure within the platform.

Earlier, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, stopped working on three older iPhones. Starting from 5 May, the popular messaging app only worked on phones that could run iOS 15.1 or newer. This change meant some Apple phones were no longer supported. The three iPhones affected were:

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

All of these phones could only update to iOS 12.5.7, which became too old for the latest version of WhatsApp. This change affected some of WhatsApp’s two billion users around the world.