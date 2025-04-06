‘A Made-in-Pakistan Success Story’: Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal defends PSL against criticism

In a strongly worded statement, Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal expressed his disappointment and frustration with a fellow team owner who publicly criticised the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Iqbal, who also serves as President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, defended the league, calling it ‘Pakistan’s pride’ and a ‘made-in-Pakistan success story.’

Salman Iqbal highlighted the growth and achievements of the PSL, citing the support of ARY, which has been a key partner in promoting the league. He also praised the efforts of Salman Naseer and the PCB team in uplifting the PSL.

“PSL is Pakistan’s pride a product which has made stars . From day one, ARY stood by PSL placing the highest bid to own Karachi Kings, building its image through our platforms, and broadcasting every draft live and uninterrupted. Later, A Sports stepped up and gave the highest ever bid for PSL TV rights a testament to our belief in this league. And this ramzan ARY offered their highest rated and biggest game show of Pakistan which is watched by millions around the world daily during ramzan ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ for unveiling of PSL trophy,” reads the statement issued by Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal on social media.

He added, “Salman Naseer and the PCB team are giving their all to uplift PSL. Instead of negativity and denunciation of the league, us as team owners must step up and back their efforts. PSL is more than cricket. It’s a MADE-in-PAKISTAN success story. Every stakeholder, including Ali tareen , benefits from its growth. So Let’s protect what we’ve built.”

Read more: Karachi Kings unveil official jersey for PSL 10

The Karachi Kings owner also emphasised the importance of unity and support among team owners, urging them to back the league and its stakeholders.

Salman Iqbal concluded by stating that the PSL is more than just a cricket tournament; a symbol of national pride and a success story that benefits all.

It is pertinent to note here that Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen, in a recent interview, criticised PSL 10 organisers for what he called a lack of innovation and seriousness in the buildup to the landmark season.

About PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in Pakistan, established in 2016 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The league features six city-based franchise teams, showcasing the country’s top cricket talent and providing a platform for emerging players to shine.

With its exciting format and high-energy matches, the PSL has gained immense popularity in Pakistan and globally. The league has not only revitalized cricket in Pakistan but also contributed significantly to the country’s sports industry, promoting national pride and entertainment. The PSL has become a symbol of Pakistan’s passion for cricket, with millions of fans cheering on their favorite teams and players every season.

The PSL has gained popularity globally, with significant revenue growth and a strong following in Pakistan. The league has also taken steps to promote social causes, such as breast cancer awareness and childhood cancer awareness.

The upcoming PSL season, PSL 2025, is scheduled to start on April 11 and conclude on May 18.