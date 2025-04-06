Karachi Kings unveil official jersey for PSL 10

KARACHI: Karachi Kings revealed the team jersey for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Sunday.

“With its striking blue and red palette, the kit pays tribute to the franchise’s rich legacy while introducing a fresh and confident new identity,” as per the franchise.

According to the statement by Karachi Kings, the kit has been designed by The Peace Club and blends fashion and function with a uniquely bold perspective.

“Blue serves as the dominant color, representing strength and resilience, while bold red stripes inject energy and movement into the design,” the statement said.

The franchise revealed the jersey on their social media handles, featuring David Warner, who was made captain of the side ahead of the PSL 10.

“Fresh, fabulous, and full of Karachi swag,” the caption of the social media post read.

It is to be noted here that the PSL 10 is scheduled to commence on April 11.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the tournament opener.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL X.

Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 10 campaign on April 12 in their home ground against Multan Sultans.