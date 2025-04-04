PCB introduces auto no-ball detection technology for PSL 10

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced plans to introduce auto no-ball detection technology in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The feature is part of the Match Officials’ Technology (MOT), set to be fully implemented in the upcoming edition of the showpiece tournament.

While the PCB had embraced components of MOT in the previous editions, PSL 10 marks a significant step forward as it will see the full implementation of the Match Officials’ Technology, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket.

“From auto no-ball detection and live umpire communication to DRS and innings timers, match logging and real-time multi-angle replays, every HBL PSL match of this edition will operate with a comprehensive tech-backed officiating ecosystem. A dedicated Hawk-Eye technician will be stationed at every match to support umpires and streamline operations,” the PCB said.

The MOT will also allow fans to see DRS and innings timers on the big screen and in broadcast graphics in real time.

In a first in Pakistan Super League history, the over-rate calculations will be made available ball-by-ball for the fans and teams.

Match umpires will be equipped with handheld tablets for real-time logging for over-rate calculations, and instant DRS triggers in the PSL 10.

It is worth noting here that PSL 10 is scheduled to commence on April 11.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the tournament opener.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL X.