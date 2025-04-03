PSL 10 tickets go up for sale

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday commenced selling tickets for the Pakistan Super League-X (PSL-10) online as the six-team competition is scheduled to start on April 11.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL X.

“Physical tickets for the PSL X will go on sale at designated TCS express centres across the country (infographic attached) from Monday, 7 April at 4pm onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from designated TCS pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by the TCS,” the PCB said in a statement.

“As part of the PCB’s vision to enhance fan engagement and to provide a unique match-day experience to the fans, a ticket-raffle will be held during every match with exciting prizes like motorcycles, smartphones and gift hampers are up for grabs. More details on the process of ticket-raffle will be shared in due course.”

Earlier, the PCB released the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 anthem, ‘X DEKHO’

Punjabi music sensation Abrar-Ul-Haq makes his debut for the PSL as he is joined by singer Ali Zafar and Natasha Baig.

Rapper Talha Anjum also featured in the PSL 10 anthem, ‘X DEKHO.’

Read More: PSL 10 official anthem ‘X Dekho’ released

Ahead of the anthem’s release, PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said that the anthem was developed to celebrate ten years of the Pakistan Super League.

The anthem is thus named ‘X Dekho,’ representing pride over the achievements and the hurdles overcome by the showpiece tournament over the last decade.

“The four artists from different backgrounds, genres, and vocal ranges reflect the diversity of Pakistan’s talent. This year, the idea was to create a song that is fresh, yet familiar and resonates across fans globally,” he said.