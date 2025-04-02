PSL 10 official anthem ‘X Dekho’ released

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 anthem, ‘X DEKHO’, on Wednesday.

Punjabi music sensation Abrar-Ul-Haq makes his debut for the PSL as he is joined by singer Ali Zafar and Natasha Baig.

Rapper Talha Anjum also features in the PSL 10 anthem, ‘X DEKHO.’

Ahead of the anthem’s release, PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said that the anthem was developed to celebrate ten years of the Pakistan Super League.

The anthem is thus named ‘X Dekho,’ representing pride over the achievements and the hurdles overcome by the showpiece tournament over the last decade.

“The four artists from different backgrounds, genres, and vocal ranges reflect the diversity of Pakistan’s talent. This year, the idea was to create a song that is fresh, yet familiar and resonates across fans globally,” he said.

It is worth noting here that the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to commence on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Read more: PCB set to reschedule PSL 10 exhibition match in Peshawar

“Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on 13 May. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each,” as per the PCB.

Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 10 campaign on April 12 in their home ground against Multan Sultans.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket announced that the tickets for the games will go on sale online from Thursday, April 3.

“Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres (infographic attached) from 7 April onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS,” according to a statement by the PCB.

The Pakistan Cricket priced the general tickets for the PSL 10 games at Rs650 at all four venues.