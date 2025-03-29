PCB set to reschedule PSL 10 exhibition match in Peshawar

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturdary announced rescheduling the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 exhibition match scheduled between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Peshawar.

While the six-team tournament is scheduled to commence on April 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium was set to host an exhibition match on April 8.

However, the Pakistan Cricket has now decided to reschedule the game, with a new date to be announced in due course.

“HBL PSL X exhibition match scheduled between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar on 8 April will be rescheduled. The revised date of the match will be announced in due course,” the PCB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PCB has not provided the reasons behind its decision to reschedule the PSL 10 exhibition game.

“The PCB remains committed to hosting matches at the international stadium in Peshawar and will continue to provide all support to the provincial government to make the venue operational,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in its statement.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket announced that the tickets for the games will go on sale online from Thursday, April 3.

“Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres (infographic attached) from 7 April onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS,” according to a statement by the PCB.

The general tickets for the PSL 10 games are priced at Rs650 at all four venues.