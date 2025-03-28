PSL 10 tickets to go on sale from THIS date

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a major update about the sale of tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 games.

The six-team tournament is scheduled to commence on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket has announced that the tickets for the games will go on sale online from Thursday, April 3.

“Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres (infographic attached) from 7 April onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS,” according to a statement by the PCB.

The general tickets for the PSL 10 games are priced at Rs650 at all four venues.

The tickets for the opening match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be available from Rs1,000 to Rs8,500.

“As a part of the PCB’s vision to enhance fan engagement and experiences, a ticket-raffle will be held during every match with exciting prizes up for grabs. More details will be shared in due course,” as per the statement.

As per the schedule announced by the PCB, Peshawar will host an exhibition match on April 8, with the PCB set to confirm the teams of the match in due course.

“Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on 13 May. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each,” as per the PCB.

Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 10 campaign on April 12 in their home ground against Multan Sultans.