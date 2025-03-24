PSL 10: Zalmi, United announce replacements for upcoming edition

LAHORE: The replacement draft for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 took place on Monday through a virtual session.

Peshawar Zalmi drafted in South Africa allrounder George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond Category, according to a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Islamabad United drafted Australia’s Alex Carey as a partial replacement for Rassie van der Dussen in the Supplementary category.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have reserved their replacement for a Gold category pick in place of Nahid Rana.

Read more: David Warner named Karachi Kings captain for PSL-10

Karachi Kings have also reserved their pick for Litton Das, who was selected in the Silver category in the players’ draft for the PSL 10.

“The replacement picks for New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson, selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively by Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have also been reserved,” as per the PCB.

It is worth noting here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to commence on Friday, April 11.

Defending champions Islamabad United will face two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the PSL 10 opener.

The showpiece tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18.