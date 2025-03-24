David Warner named Karachi Kings captain for PSL-10

Karachi Kings, the HBL PSL franchise of the largest city of Pakistan, today announced the appointment of Australian cricketing superstar David Warner as captain for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The dynamic left-handed batsman, renowned for his aggressive leadership and match-winning prowess, will spearhead the franchise’s campaign in the highly anticipated season.

David Warner, a World Cup-winning veteran and one of the most explosive openers in T20 cricket, brings a wealth of experience to the role. With over a decade of leadership in global leagues, including Big Bash League (BBL), Warner is poised to inspire a fresh chapter for the Kings.

Notably, David Warner was the first pick of Karachi Kings in the HBL PSL Players Draft 2025, held at the iconic Hazuri Bagh in Lahore on January 13, 2025, underscoring the franchise’s confidence in his abilities.

The franchise extended heartfelt gratitude to Shan Masood, last season’s captain, for his instrumental role in reshaping the team. Shan Masood’s steadfast leadership during HBL PSL 9 laid the groundwork for a revitalized Karachi Kings, blending youth and experience. The management praised his professionalism, tactical acumen, and dedication to fostering a cohesive unit.

Read more: PSL-10 draft: Karachi Kings pick David Warner, Adam Milne in Platinum

Karachi Kings Owner Salman Iqbal said: “We are thrilled to welcome David Warner to the Karachi Kings family as our new captain. His track record as a leader and match-winner aligns perfectly with our vision for HBL PSL 10. At the same time, we extend our deepest appreciation to Shan Masood for his exceptional contributions last season. His efforts were pivotal in building a strong foundation, and we look forward to his continued role as a key player in the squad.”

The HBL Pakistan Super League Season 10 will commence on Friday, 11 April 2025. The Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on Saturday, 12 April 2025, at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans. Fans can expect a thrilling showcase of cricketing excellence as the Kings, under Warner’s leadership, aim to reclaim the HBL PSL trophy.