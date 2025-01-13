PSL-10 draft: Karachi Kings pick David Warner, Adam Milne in Platinum

LAHORE: Karachi Kings on Monday picked Australia’s David Warner, Adam Milne of New Zealand and Mohammad Abbas in the Platinum category during the PSL-10 player draft.

The much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Players Draft is currently underway here at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort.

The landmark season 10 of the PSL is slotted to take place between 8 April and 19 May later this year.

Earlier, this month the six franchises revealed their retentions ahead of the Players Draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Each franchise was allowed a maximum of eight player retentions from their previous squad. Three franchises made full use of the retentions except Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi – who retained seven players each.

Full retentions for PSL 10

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah (Platinum), Imad Wasim (mentor) and Azam Khan (Diamond), Salman Ali Agha (Brand Ambassador) and Haider Ali (Both Gold, Colin Munro and Rumman Raees (Silver)

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan and Usama Mir (both Platinum), David Willey (mentor), Iftikhar Ahmed (Brand Ambassador) and Usman Khan (all Diamond), Chris Jordan (Gold), Faisal Akram (Silver)

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub (both Platinum), Mohammad Haris (Diamond), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz and Sufyan Moqim (Brand Ambassador) (silver), Ali Raza (Emerging)

Quetta Gladiators: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir (mentor) and Rilee Rossouw (all Diamond), Akeal Hosein, Saud Shakeel (Brand Ambassador) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Gold), Khawaja Muhammad Nafay and Usman Tariq (Silver)

Karachi Kings: Hasan Ali and James Vince (Diamond), Muhammad Irfan Khan and Shan Masood (Gold), Arafat Minhas (Brand Ambassador), Tim Seifert and Zahid Mehmood (Silver)

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman (Platinum), Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador) and Sikandar Raza (both Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all Gold), David Wiese (Silver)