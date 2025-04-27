Wedding celebrations turn tragic as youth shot dead in Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD: A tragic incident occurred in the Wazirabad area of Punjab, where a young man lost his life while attempting to collect money thrown by wedding guests in celebration.

The incident happened at a wedding hall when guests were enjoying and throwing money as a traditional rite.

According to the eyewitnesses, Farukh Zib, the deceased, was trying to accumulate money from the rooftop adjacent to the hall when security guards interfered.

Despite warnings, the man didn’t stop and continued, leading to a deadly shooting by the guard.

Rescue officials confirmed that the young man died on the scene due to severe injuries. The culprit, identified as security guard Alam Zib, flee the scene. Police have launched a search operation to arrest him.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Wazirabad wedding shooting, ensuring justice for the victim and his family.

As per the reports, the incident happened outside Rehmat Palace wedding hall in Wazirabad, where a security guard opened fire during a dispute over celebratory money collection.

The police are actively searching for the suspect involved in the shooting.

This sad incident highlights the necessity for responsible behaviour and strict adherence to safety procedures at public events.

The irresponsible use of firearms, especially in celebratory settings, is not acceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. Such actions not only risk lives but also tarnish the joy and sanctity of the occasion and also become a source of distress and sorrow for families.

Earlier, at least three people were killed and nine others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van plunged into a ravine in Khairpur.

According to details, the accident took place near Khairpur Bridge in Anwarabad, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to nine others, according to police.