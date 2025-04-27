WATCH: Faheem Ashraf bags second PSL fifer in Zalmi clash

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Faheem Ashraf bagged his second fifer in the Pakistan Super League during his side’s PSL 10 game against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

While Ashraf could not provide much in the batting and was dismissed after scoring just one run, he dented the Peshawar Zalmi in their chase of 179 by dismissing Sami Ayub in the second over of the innings.

The left-handed opening batter completely missed the line and length of a delivery that bounced a bit off the pitch and took a sharp edge towards the wicketkeeper.

Faheem Ashraf’s second wicket came in the eighth over when he joined hands with Rilee Rossouw to dismiss Mohammad Haris, who was looking to settle in and build Zalmi’s innings.

Abdul Samad became the Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder’s third victim when he was caught behind in the same over.

Read more: Faheem’s fifer helps Gladiators thump Zalmi

Faheem Ashraf once again got help from Rossouw to send back Luke Wood to the pavilion, leaving Peshawar Zalmi struggling at 94 for eight in 12 overs.

Sufiyan Muqeem became the fifth victim of the Gladiators’ all-rounder, who completed his second fifer in his PSL career.

Subsequently, the Zalmi were bowled out for 114 in 15.2 overs after Quetta Gladiators posted 178/7 on the scoreboard.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.