Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Sufyan Muqeem, and Ali Raza.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, and Fin Allen.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are in fourth and fifth positions, respectively, having four points each.

Defending champions Islamabad United top the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in five matches.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.