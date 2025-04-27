Watch: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul engage in intense chat during IPL clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper KL Rahul were seen engaging in a heated chat during DC vs RCB game at the IPL 2025.

The two teams faced off in the 46th match of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Fans were anticipating a high-intensity clash after DC registered a victory over RCB in their previous game.

KL Rahul was the main architect of the victory, having scored 93 runs off 53 balls to help DC complete the run chase.

After the victory in the previous DC vs RCB game, KL Rahul drove his bat into the ground like a sword, declaring, “This is my ground.”

The rivalry reignited after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were seen engaged in what seemed a heated exchange.

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 8th over when Virat Kohli crossed over the wicket and approached KL Rahul to exchange a few words with him.

The DC wicketkeeping batter was seen responding fiercely, however, it has not been clear what the two players were discussing in the middle of the game.

Pertinent to note here that DC set a 163-run target for the RCB in their IPL 2025 game.

In their chase, RCB needed 27 off 18 balls, with Virat Kohli well set at the crease after scoring 50 runs off 45 balls at the time of filing this story.