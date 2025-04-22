Rajasthan Royals speak out over IPL 2025 match-fixing row

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has faced controversy after the Rajasthan Royals were linked to match-fixing allegations.

The Rajasthan Royals team called the accusations “misleading” and said they have damaged their reputation.

According to Zee News, the controversy began after Jaydeep Bihani, a member of the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s (RCA) ad-hoc committee and a BJP MLA, raised questions about Rajasthan Royals’ close two-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Bihani hinted that the result might not be fair and suggested possible match-fixing.

In response, Rajasthan Royals official Deep Roy rejected all claims.

Read More: Sehwag slams foreign players over flop show in IPL 2025

He said, “These statements are false, baseless, and misleading. They have hurt the image of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited, the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also harm the honesty of the game of cricket.”

Rajasthan Royals have sent formal letters to the Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and Sports Secretary, asking them to take strict action against Jaydeep Bihani.

The match in question happened during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Rajasthan Royals lost narrowly to Lucknow Super Giants, which led to Bihani’s comments.

He claimed that the RCA was unfairly left out of managing the franchise’s IPL matches, even though they were involved in organising other events.

Bihani said, “The ad-hoc committee was set up by the Rajasthan government, and we’ve run competitions from district to national level successfully. But when IPL 2025 began, the Sports Council took over. Even though BCCI first contacted RCA, they didn’t let us host the matches, using the lack of an MOU with Sawai Mansingh Stadium as an excuse.”

He added, “If there’s no MOU, so what? You’re still paying the Sports Council for each match.”

Despite the claims, Rajasthan Royals continue to take part in IPL 2025 and remain focused on the tournament. The team has made it clear that they will not let these allegations distract them during IPL 2025.

This is the latest controversy to hit IPL 2025, but fans hope the focus will soon return to the cricket.