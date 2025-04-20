Sehwag slams foreign players over flop show in IPL 2025

Former India captain Virender Sehwag has slammed Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone for their dismal run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Australia all-rounder has been going through a rough patch in the ongoing tournament as he amassed just 41 runs in six matches at an average of 8.20 and a strike rate of 100.

Similarly, Liam Livingstone has scored a total of 87 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.40.

Following their disappointing performances, Punjab Kings dropped Glenn Maxwell and Royal Challengers Bengaluru replaced Livingstone for their game.

Amid a scrutiny of their performance in the IPL 2025, Virender Sehwag maintained that the two foreign players lacked hunger and showed no interest in winning trophies for their teams.

According to the former India captain, their focus seemed to be more on partying and enjoying their time in India rather than trying to improve their cricket.

“I feel like Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone’s hunger is gone. Yeh yaha holiday manane aate hai, holiday manaa kar chale jaate hain (They just come here for a holiday and leave after spending their holiday). They arrive, have their fun, and leave. There’s no visible desire to fight for the team,” Virender Sehwag said in an interview with a sports outlet.

Taking aim at foreign players in the IPL, the former India captain asserted that most of them lacked the hunger to perform on the field.

However, he praised the likes of David Warner and AB de Villiers for their focus on the game rather than other activities.

“David Warner, AB de Villiers and Glenn McGrath are the three players who used to tell me, ‘I will win games for you, play me.’ I used to be in a fix about whom to play and whom to drop,” he said.