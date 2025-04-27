WATCH: Amir celebrates fiercely after dismissing Babar Azam

Quetta Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir was pumped up after dismissing Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Sunday.

Set to chase 179, Babar Azam opened the innings with Saim Ayub at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Saim Ayub continued his dismal run in the PSL 10 as he was dismissed after scoring just five runs off four balls.

The Peshawar Zalmi captain, however, looked in fine touch and hit a six and four to reach 12 off seven deliveries.

However, Mohammad Amir provided a major breakthrough to his team in the third over of the innings when he dismissed Babar Azam with a peach of a delivery.

The left-arm pacer bowled a length delivery that straightened, completely deceiving the star batter who attempted a drive across the line.

After an intense appeal, the on-field umpire raised the finger, leading Babar Azam to review the decision.

Replays showed the ball hitting the middle stump of the Peshawar Zalmi captain, as Quetta Gladiators players jumped up in jubilation.

However, it was Mohammad Amir’s celebration that caught the attention of the fans.

The left-arm pacer brought out South Indian star Allu Arjun’s iconic gesture from the ‘Pushpa’ movie to celebrate the prized wicket.

Pertinent to note here that Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are in fourth and fifth positions, respectively, having four points each.

Defending champions Islamabad United top the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in five matches.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.