Inzamamul Haq backs Babar Azam to bounce back amid lean patch

Peshawar Zalmi President and legendary Pakistan cricketer Inzamamul Haq has extended his support to skipper Babar Azam, expressing confidence that the star batter will return to form soon, despite recent struggles in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

In a conversation with former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja following Zalmi’s clash with Lahore Qalandars, Inzamam remarked that ups and downs are a natural part of any cricketer’s journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

“Failures come in a player’s career. Babar has had a long and successful career so far, and expectations are always high whenever he steps onto the field,” said Inzamam. “He’s working on his technique, and I have no doubt that he’ll bounce back strongly.”

Inzamam also advised Babar Azam should not worry for strike rate for scoring runs.

When asked about Peshawar Zalmi’s overall performance in PSL 10, Inzamam acknowledged the team’s struggles but remained optimistic about their prospects.

“As a team, we haven’t performed up to the mark yet. But the players are energetic and motivated. The squad has a strong combination and self-belief, and I’m confident things will turn around,” he added.

Read more: PSL 10: Babar’s fifty powers Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars

Zalmi, who have endured a tough start to the season, will be hoping that both their captain and the team can regain form in the crucial upcoming fixtures.

Captain Babar Azam’s half-century and a clinical bowling performance by their pacers helped Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in the 14th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium.