Zalmi opt to field against Qalandars in PSL 10 clash

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 14th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The home side brought in Asif Ali and Mohammad Azab in place of Mohammad Naeem and Zaman Khan, while Zalmi fielded the same side from their previous clash.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, and Ali Raza.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Azab, and Shaheen Shah Afridi (c).

Lahore Qalandars sit at the third spot in the PSL 10 points table, with four points in four games.

Peshawar Zalmi are in fourth in the standings after winning one match out of their four.

The two sides have faced off in 19 games in the Pakistan Super League history.

Peshawar Zalmi have the upper hand with 11 wins, while Lahore Qalandars scored victories in eight games.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.