Azam Swati confirms PTI founder directed him to engage with the establishment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati has given a sworn statement regarding the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, stating that the founder assigned him the task of speaking with the establishment, ARY News reported.

In a video statement, Azam Swati revealed that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, had tasked him with engaging in talks with the establishment while also instructing him to keep the details of the discussions confidential.

Azam Swati further explained that despite public criticism of the establishment by Imran Khan on social media, behind-the-scenes efforts were being made to engage in dialogue.

The PTI leader also disclosed that he had been directed by the founder, Imran Khan, to be well-prepared for such discussions, similar to previous instances where sensitive matters had been addressed.

Reflecting on the postponement of the PTI rally scheduled for August 22, Azam Swati confirmed that the decision had been made upon the party’s leadership’s instructions rather than any external influence.

Azam Sawati clarified that concerns over potential violence due to religious protests led to the decision to delay the event, emphasising that it was a precautionary measure.

Azam Swati did not shy away from criticising PTI YouTubers based abroad, expressing his frustration over their actions.

He urged them to cease spreading false narratives and warned that their actions were only exacerbating the country’s troubles.

Azam Swati appealed to the YouTubers to show more responsibility, stating that they were doing harm by continuing to push misleading content.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), issued important directives to senior leaders after reports of internal disputes and differences emerged within the party, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) charimanBarrister Gohar reached out to central leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, and Taimur Jhagra, urging them to refrain from making public statements against each other.

The PTI chairman emphasised that, going forward, party officials should not express their differences in public. All party matters should be resolved through the proper internal forums.