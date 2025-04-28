ARY News, other Pakistani channels blocked in India

India has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for raising questions over Indian failure in preventing the Pahalgam tragedy and the BJP-led government’s false allegations on Pakistan after the attack which claimed at least 26 lives.

According to The Hindu report, Pakistani YouTube channels, which collectively have around 63 million subscribers, include major Pakistani news channels including ARY News, Dawn News, Samaa TV, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News, and Suno News.

YouTube channels run by journalists like Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, and Muneeb Farooq have also been blocked for Indian users.

The Indian government has accused Pakistani YouTube channels of provocative and ‘false’ narratives against New Delhi, its Army, and security agencies, government.

On Tuesday, 26 men were killed at a tourist site in Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occuppied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), shot dead in a meadow. India claimed without presenting any evidence that there were Pakistani elements linked to the attack.

Read more: Maulana Fazlur Rehman warns Modi of 1965-like response

On Wednesday, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security approved a series of actions including shutting down the Wagah-Attari land transit point, advising Indian nationals against travelling to Pakistan, and formally notifying Islamabad of the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

In response, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday warned that any attempt by India to block water flow into Pakistan would be treated as an act of war. The statement followed a high-level NSC meeting, which also approved the closure of the Wagah border crossing.