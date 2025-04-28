Maulana Fazlur Rehman warns Modi of 1965-like response

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned Indian PM Narendra Modi of 1965 war-like response in case of any misadventure.

“Come forward if you dare; we will treat you as we did in 1965,” JUI-F chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman said while addressing the National Palestine and Defence of Pakistan Conference at Minar-e-Pakistan Ground in Lahore.

He criticized India for using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to threaten Pakistan, stating.

Speaking about Israeli atrocities in Gaza, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the people of Palestine are fighting for the freedom of their land.

Over 50,000 Palestinians have embraced martyrdom, and the people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Palestinian cause.

He said that when Pakistan was founded, the existence of Israel was termed illegitimate. “Today, Israel is massacring children while falsely claiming self-defense, engaging in a campaign of genocide against Palestinians,” he added.

Referring to international law, he noted that although the International Court of Justice has ordered the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, he continues to roam free, while Saddam Hussein was executed for the alleged killing of a few hundred individuals.

Earlier, China extended its support for Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident and urged a fair investigation.

As per details, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during which they discussed the ongoing regional situation, including Pakistan-India tensions following Pahalgam incident.

During the conversation, the Chinese Foreign Minister expressed China’s support for Pakistan concerning the Pahalgam false flag incident. Ishaq Dar briefed Wang Yi on the details of the Pahalgam event and the broader regional context.