Pakistan to respond any Indian misadventure with full force, PM tells UN chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed recent developments in South Asia.

“During the telephone call, the prime minister affirmed that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, while highlighting the significant sacrifices rendered by the country in the global war against terror,” a state-run news agency reported.

PM Shehbaz rejected Indian accusations against Pakistan and reaffirmed his demand for an open and impartial probe into the Pahalgam attack.

PM Shehbaz voiced grave worries about India’s state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its attempts to undermine the Kashmiri liberation movement under the pretext of “terrorism.”

Noting that water is the lifeline for 240 million people, he specifically called attention to India’s indefensible weaponization of the Indus Basin waters.

While underscoring that Pakistan shall defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full force in case of any misadventure by India, PM Shehbaz encouraged the UN Secretary-General to counsel India to act responsibly and exercise restraint.

“Pakistan will respond with full force to any Indian aggression,” PM Shehbaz added.

He said that the unresolved issue of Jammu & Kashmir remained the root cause of instability in South Asia, and urged the UN Secretary- General to play his role for its just resolution, in accordance with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards fostering international peace and security as a responsible member of the international community and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The UN Secretary-General appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in South Asia and said that the world could not afford any escalation in the region at crucial time.

Read More: Pakistan warns India of befitting response to any misadventure

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance and close the Attari and Wagah borders. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

The Indian foreign ministry maintained that the number of diplomatic staff will be reduced from 55 to 30, asking the military advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi to leave the country within a week.

In a befitting response, Pakistan rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and closed its airspace to Indian flights.

The decision was taken in the National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad following Indian aggression.

The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Anantnag District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday last.

The committee highlighted that the Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension.

National Security Committee said in statement “Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs”.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.